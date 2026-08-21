Storms then Searing Heat

TULSA, OKLA — ***HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON UNTIL 8PM FOR MOST OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA TODAY***

***OZONE ALERT! IN EFFECT FOR THE TULSA METRO AREA TODAY***

Widely scattered showers and storms this morning capable of producing brief heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning. These should gradually weaken over the next few hours as they push S/SE.

Temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. Skies will gradually clear, allowing another hot and humid afternoon to develop. Highs will climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s, with heat index values up to 110 degrees.

Today is also an Ozone Alert! Day for the Tulsa area, meaning surface ozone pollution could lead to reduced air quality.

Those with respiratory conditions should consider spending more time indoors, especially during the hottest part of the day. Everyone can help improve air quality by reducing outdoor emissions. Consider driving less, delaying lawn mowing and waiting until after dark to refuel vehicles.

A frontal boundary lingering across southeast Oklahoma could trigger another round of showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Storm chances will remain isolated to widely scattered and overall rainfall will be limited. The stronger storms could produce locally gusty winds.

Most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry, with temperatures once again approaching 100 degrees.

The overall weather pattern is expected to remain hot through at least early next week. Highs will generally range from the mid-90s to lower 100s, with additional heat headlines likely needed for portions of the area.

A few weak disturbances will move through from time to time, bringing periodic chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms. However, very dry air near the surface will limit how much rain these storms can produce.

The dry conditions can also make storms more capable of producing strong wind gusts. A few stronger storms could produce locally severe wind gusts through early next week.

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