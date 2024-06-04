Storms Return Tonight

TULSA, Okla. — Most of the rain this morning will stay along and south of I-40. Most of the day will be dry however a pop shower is possible. Expect mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Storm chances increase tonight and overnight, a few could be strong to severe with a wind and hail threat.

Most of the rain should be out of our area for the morning commute Wednesday with lots of sunshine returning. Highs in the upper 80s with calm northerly winds.

An isolated chance for showers and storms Thursday and Friday but most of the day will be dry. Calm winds and highs in the upper 80s.

Storm chances return this weekend. We will have more details as we get closer.

