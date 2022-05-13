Storms Return to Green Country

TULSA, Okla — Keep the umbrellas on standby as a few showers and thunderstorms have developed this morning across Green Country. Small hail will be possible in the strongest storms.

The forecast this afternoon will be highly dependent on how the storms this morning evolve. As of now we are forecasting temps to rebound into the mid 80s with a few storms redeveloping this afternoon and evening. However, if we are slow to rebound, temps could be cooler and storm chances will be even lower.

Overall, your weekend plans will be good to go! We'll enjoy sunshine and a few clouds Saturday and most of Sunday. By late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening a few storms may approach from the north. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Expect a nice Monday, then the heat, humidity, and storm chances come back for Tuesday into Wednesday.

