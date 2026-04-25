Storms Return this Afternoon and Evening

TULSA, OKLA — Warm, humid air pushing northward will help thunderstorms develop across eastern Oklahoma this afternoon before spreading into northwest Arkansas this evening and overnight.

Any storm that develops and remains isolated could become severe quickly.

Main threats include large to very large hail, damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, and a few tornadoes, some possibly strong.

Storms begin developing this afternoon with the highest severe weather possible by this evening. Storms continue overnight, but the severe threat should slowly decrease late tonight into early Sunday.

In addition to severe weather, some storms may produce heavy rainfall. Repeated downpours could create flooding concerns in low-lying areas, creeks, and roads that normally collect water.

Anyone with outdoor plans today or tonight should monitor weather conditions closely and have more than one way to receive warnings.

Thunderstorm chances continue Sunday into Monday as a cold front approaches the region.

Sunday’s severe weather risk depends on whether storms are able to form. If they do, they could again become severe with hail, damaging winds, and tornado potential.

The front will move through slowly, so additional showers and storms may linger into Monday and Tuesday, especially across southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Temperature Outlook-

Today:

Warm and humid with afternoon highs reaching 76 to 82 degrees.

Tonight:

Mild and muggy with lows falling only to 62 to 67 degrees.

Sunday:

Warm again with highs between 74 and 80 degrees.

Monday:

Slightly cooler with highs ranging from 68 to 78 degrees depending on cloud cover and rain.

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