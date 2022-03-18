Storms Moving Out as Showers Linger this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Storms moving out this morning as showers look to linger until early afternoon.

We'll keep the clouds around for today with cooler highs in the 50s, along with gusty north winds keeping an added chill around.

Gradual clearing late this evening and into tomorrow morning with calmer winds. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

This weekend looks great. A lot of sunshine with low 70s on Saturday and then upper 70s on Sunday for the first day of spring.

It turns unsettled early next week with more showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

