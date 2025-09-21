Storms For Last Day Of Summer

TULSA, Okla. — Have the umbrella for your Sunday! Showers this morning with more scattered showers and storms later this evening. A few storms could be marginally severe with a wind and hail threat. Localized flooding will also be a concern. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and cloud.

Storms will continue overnight into early Monday morning. Thankfully, rain looks to clear our the rest of the day for any first day of fall plans! Highs in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

More widespread storms increase Monday night into Tuesday and will continue the majority of the day. A few storms could be strong to severe along with a flood risk. Highs in the low 80s with south winds becoming north 10-15 mph.

A few storms Wednesday but most will be dry with highs in upper 70s and breezy north winds.

Lows in the low 60s Thursday morning with highs in the upper 70s. A few isolated showers possible but the majority will be dry.

We look to dry out for Friday and Saturday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Have a great last day of summer!

