Storm Chances Return this Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms could develop early this morning. These storms are expected to remain fairly weak, with only a low risk of severe weather.

Temperatures starting off around 70 degrees with highs this afternoon in the upper 80s with a few 90 degree readings west of Tulsa.

Most of the rain activity should move east and gradually end by Friday evening.

The weather pattern this weekend looks somewhat unsettled, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

Another disturbance may trigger scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday morning into midday. These storms are expected to move through quickly, with quieter weather returning by the afternoon.

Highs likely to return to the upper 80s.

By Saturday evening, storm development is expected to stay mostly west of the region due to warmer air higher in the atmosphere limiting thunderstorm growth.

Overnight lows remaining warm in the 70s.

Sunday could bring another chance for isolated thunderstorms along the dryline. While storm coverage may remain low, any storm that develops could become strong or severe.

A much more active weather setup is expected early next week as a strong storm system moves into the central Plains.

On Monday afternoon and evening, conditions may become favorable for significant severe weather across parts of the area with all modes of severe threats possible.

The cold front is expected to continue moving south Monday night into Tuesday, keeping storm chances active. Some forecast models suggest storms may continue Tuesday afternoon.

By Wednesday, most of the storm activity should shift south of the area, bringing quieter conditions back to the region.

The details for next week’s severe weather setup are still evolving. Small changes in the storm system’s track and timing could significantly affect where the strongest storms develop.

Please continue to stay weather-aware through the weekend and monitor updated forecasts as confidence increases.

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