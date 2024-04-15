Storm Chances Possible Overnight

TULSA, Okla. — A mild start to the day with mostly cloudy skies. Expect gusty south winds this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. A fire risk especially for our northwest counties. The majority of the day will be dry but a few showers possible later this evening. Scattered showers and storms increase overnight, a few could be strong to severe. As of now, the severe chance is limited due to a layer of warm air but *if* one develops, it could bring a hail and wind threat.

Once the storm system moves out Tuesday morning, look for an increase in sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the low 80s and very strong winds.

Sunny skies for Wednesday with above average temperatures once again in the low 80s.

Warm again Thursday before another storm system moves in. Showers and storms increase with a severe threat. Once the system moves out, a cold front will drop temperatures for Friday.

Afternoon highs Friday in the upper 60s with breezy northeast winds.

Showers and storms return Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.

Dry for Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

Have a great week!

