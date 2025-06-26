Storm Chances Increase

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see daily isolated to scattered shower and storm coverage through next week.

Most of your Thursday is looking dry with mostly sunny skies and south winds 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the low 90s with heat index values near 100°. Some storms could be moving in for our northwest counties this evening/tonight. There could be a damaging wind threat with those that form.

The chances for more showers and t-storms go up some Friday and into early next week. Keep an umbrella with you just in case!

Highs will be from the upper 80s and into the low 90s. Max afternoon heat indices from the mid 90s to around 100° Thursday through Monday.

Morning lows stay in the 70s for now.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

