Storm Chances Early, Heat Returns by Midweek

TULSA, OKLA — A few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible early Monday morning in parts of southeast Oklahoma, but most areas will stay dry. By Monday afternoon, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly across far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma into western Arkansas. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms could produce damaging wind gusts before weakening after sunset.

Outside of those isolated storms, Monday will be pleasant for early July standards. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat index values staying at or below 100 degrees.

Tuesday and much of Wednesday will remain mostly dry, with only a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm across the higher terrain of southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Temperatures, however, will begin climbing as hotter air builds into the region.

By Wednesday and especially Thursday, summer heat returns in full force. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values well above 100 degrees. Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week.

Late in the week, a weak cold front is expected to approach the area, bringing renewed chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms from Thursday into Saturday. While it’s still too early to determine the exact timing and coverage, a few rounds of storms are possible. The front should also provide a modest cool-down, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal averages for a short time.

Looking ahead to next week, forecast models show a strong ridge of high pressure expanding across the central United States. If that pattern develops as expected, rain chances will diminish and another stretch of dangerous summer heat is likely, with additional heat headlines possible.

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