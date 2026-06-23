Storm Chances Continue Through The Week

TULSA, OKLA — A few spotty showers and storms are possible this morning, mainly south of Tulsa, before storm chances increase later in the day.

Another round of thunderstorms is expected during the afternoon and evening, with heavy rain, strong wind, and localized flooding as the main concerns.

Storm chances continue Wednesday, with another round or two of showers and thunderstorms possible through the day. Additional rounds of rain and storms may also develop Thursday into early Saturday.

Temperatures will stay a bit below average through midweek, with highs mostly in the 80s, before a warming trend begins later this week. Highs could approach 90 degrees by Friday, and the heat index may top 100 degrees by the weekend.

Rain chances should begin to ease by the second half of the weekend into early next week, but humidity will stick around as eastern Oklahoma turns hotter.

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