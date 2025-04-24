Storm Chances Continue Next Few Days

TULSA, Okla. — Chances for showers and storms look higher Thursday and Friday, so keep the umbrella with you these next few days! Locally heavy rain will be possible as well with a localized flood threat. Highs in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday with lows around 60°.

Chance for a few storms will remain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday as well. Not a washout for your weekend plans, but do keep an eye to the sky and to our latest forecasts. Severe threat looks very low, but can't rule out a marginal wind/hail threat. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80° with lows in the upper 50s to the low 60s.

It's still early, so we have plenty of time to watch, but the severe risk could be much higher early next week around the Monday and Tuesday time frame. We'll be fine tuning some of the uncertainties and details as we get closer.

