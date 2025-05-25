Storm chances continue for Sunday and through Monday

***FLOOD WATCH for eastern Oklahoma until Monday at 7 PM***

Morning showers and storms will be ongoing across the region Sunday with a hail and wind threat plus a flash flood risk. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s near 80° with mostly cloudy skies. There will be some dry time so the day isn't a complete washout.

Another round of storms looks to move in late Sunday into Monday, bringing with it more chances for wind/hail along with flash flooding possible. After starting in the 60s on Monday, afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 70s.

It is possible another cluster of storms could move in by early Tuesday morning, but this chance will not last all day. Instead, we'll start to see some of the clouds clearing by the afternoon.

We'll finally have a dry day on Wednesday, allowing temperatures to climb back into the upper 70s, just in time for more rain chances to arrive for the end of the week.

