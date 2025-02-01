Spring Preview this Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — This weekend is looking wonderful with highs in the low to mid-60s this afternoon with breezy south winds under a mostly sunny sky.

A light jacket this evening as temperatures remain warmer for this time of the year with overnight lows in the 40s.

We'll continue to warm up for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s! Dry conditions and lots of sunshine.

Near record high temperatures are in the forecast for Monday topping out in the low to mid-70s area wide!

Temps look to remain above average through at least Wednesday before the cooler air fully moves in. Expect some adjustments to the temperatures next week.

Rain chances look slim, but we'll have a slight chance Wednesday and Thursday.

