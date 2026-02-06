Spring Preview Headed into the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Warmer weather returns today ahead of a front. Highs topping out around 70 degrees under a mainly sunny sky! West to north winds 5-15 mph and lots sunshine.

Overnight lows right around freezing.

This stretch of dry and mild weather is expected to continue through the weekend.

Highs around 61 for Saturday then 71 by Sunday.

Monday may end up our warmest of the next few days with highs in the low to mid-70s!

Rain chances may return to the forecast Tuesday as moisture comes north ahead of the next frontal system.

We'll likely adjust those chances over the next few days as confidence increases with how the pattern will evolves. Temperatures are expected to cool down by the end of next week as well.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

