Spotty Showers & Storms this Morning

Stormy Weekend Ahead
Posted at 4:00 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 05:13:38-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Some showers and fog in the area early this morning, otherwise mostly to partly cloudy conditions today and tomorrow with very warm daytime highs in the low 80s.

Hold on to your hats as winds increase out of the south for both days. Periodic gusts upward of 30 mph today and 35 mph tomorrow.

More showers and storms will cross the area on Saturday PM into Sunday. We'll keep it warm Saturday, but temps will cool off Sunday behind a cold front.

