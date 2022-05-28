Spotty Showers/Storms Possible this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Spotty showers and a few storms possible this morning with precipitation chances weakening by the early afternoon hours.

We'll keep some scattered high clouds around for today with gusty south winds helping to warm daytime highs into the upper 80s.

This evening, the winds look to weaken some lingering cloud coverage. Overnight lows around 70 degrees.

Another warm and windy day is on tap for Sunday, with gusts upward of 35 to 40 mph and highs approaching 90 in most areas.

Memorial Day is looking mostly sunny and breezy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

An increasing chance of showers and storms later Tuesday through Thursday.

Highs in the upper 80s on Tuesday, but then down to the upper 70s Wednesday and through the end of the week. Lows near 60° at the tail end of the week.

