Spotty Showers & Storms for Sunday

TULSA, Okla.- — We continue to monitor Hurricane Ida headed to Louisiana today. We'll have live reports from our storm chasers the next few days.

Another warm day is expected today with highs in the lower 90s. Isolated showers and a few storms are possible, especially during the peak heating of the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be the main threats.

A few thunderstorms linger through Monday with drier conditions working in again on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week with highs staying in the 90s.

At this point, a cool front tries to come through over the upcoming holiday weekend either on Sunday or Labor Day itself. Not looking for a drastic cool down, but it will help some.

