Spotty Showers/Storms for Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — We'll start with clouds and a few showers this morning with a chance for additional isolated showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Daytime highs pleasant in the low 80s.

A system developing northwest will likely drop into the region tonight with a better opportunity for showers and storms spreading south and eastward late tonight into the first half of tomorrow.

A few severe storms and locally heavy rainfall are possible overnight through Sunday morning.

Partly cloudy Sunday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

The weather pattern looks active and tricky into next week with chances of showers and storms each day.

We'll continue to fine tune this, but right now it appears our storm chances may be highest in the morning hours each day.

Storms will develop in the High Plains each afternoon and evening, then move east during the overnight hours arriving here in Green Country each morning.

Some severe weather can't be ruled with wind and perhaps some hail the primary concern.

Afternoon temps will be highly dependent on the evolution of any morning storms, but 80s look most likely each day.

