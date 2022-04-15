Spotty Rain/Storms this Morning/Severe Returns Tonight

TULSA, OKLA- — Gusty south winds will return to the area today with some spotty showers early, followed by a marginal to sight chance for severe storms tonight into tomorrow morning.

Right now, large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns. Daytime highs around 80 degrees with overnight lows around 50.

This unsettled weather pattern will carry over into the upcoming Easter weekend with on and off showers and storms expected. Max temperatures over the holiday weekend in the mid to lower 60s.

Dry start to the work week with breezy northeasterly winds under a sun/cloud mix.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --