South winds to bring a late week warmup

TULSA, Okla — Grab the coats to start your Thursday. Many of us have seen lows fall into the 20s this morning. As southerly winds increase, our temps should get a boost today with most of us reaching the low/mid 50s this afternoon. Thanks to moisture increasing in the southerly flow, clouds will increase this afternoon and we'll likely go completely overcast by this evening. Temps will hold steady in the upper 40s tonight.

Those clouds will be key to our temps tomorrow. Many of us in eastern portion of Green Country will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s thanks to cloud cover preventing us from getting any warmer. Areas west of HWY 75 will have a better chance to see mid/upper 60s with some afternoon clearing. Tulsa is close to where the clearing line may end up, current forecast is low/mid 60s for the metro. Winds will be gusty tomorrow out of the south to southwest at 15-25 mph. A few gusts of 35 mph are possible.

A cold front will sweep through Friday night dropping temps for the weekend. Highs Saturday will be chilly...in the mid/upper 40s. Low 50s will return on Sunday. A quick moving upper level system will give us a chance of showers on Sunday as well, but without much moisture to work with, any rainfall amounts will be light.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --