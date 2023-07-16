Some Showers South Today, North Tonight

TULSA, OKLA- — A few clouds this morning with more sunshine expected this afternoon, along with the return of south winds and warmer temps in the low to mid-90s.

Isolated shower and storm chances, mainly south of I-40, will be possible today.

Tonight increasing clouds in the area with lows around 70 degrees. Chances for a few showers and storms in the area late tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

Dangerous heat returns tomorrow and will continue through mid-week. Heat index values will generally be in the 100 to 110 degree range on Monday.

Possibly reaching 100° on Tuesday and Wednesday along with partly cloudy skies.

Mid 90s on Thursday with a slight chance for showers again.

A better chance for showers and storms on Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

As for now, next weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures in the low to the mid 90s.

