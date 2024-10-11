Some showers in the area this morning

TULSA, OKLA — A few isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, mainly south of Tulsa. We will clear out for the afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s.

A mostly clear sky this evening with overnight lows around 60 degrees.

High temperatures will continue to warm into the weekend. Mostly sunny for Saturday with max temps in the low to mid-90s.

Latest data brings a cold front in on Sunday with a gusty northeast breeze behind in with highs in the mid-80s. Lots of sunshine!

The first half of next week will finally feel like Fall with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and lows into the 40s.

