Some Showers and Storms this Morning; Stronger Storms Tomorrow

Thursday Morning: Heavy Rain and Flooding Concerns

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through mid-morning Thursday as the front slowly begins lifting north.

Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, and that raises concerns for localized flooding, especially in southeast Oklahoma.

Parts of these areas have already seen 0.5 to over 2.5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.

Because storms are moving over the same locations repeatedly, additional heavy rainfall is possible before activity begins to decrease later in the day.

Thursday Afternoon: Rain Chances Decrease

As the weather system moves away and the front lifts north of the region, rain and storm chances should gradually decrease Thursday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will warm behind the front, with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid-70s.

However, storm chances could increase again later Thursday night as new storms develop farther west and move toward eastern Oklahoma.

Friday: Increasing Severe Weather Risk

Attention then turns to Friday, when another strong weather system moves into the Plains.

Storms may already be ongoing Friday morning, but the greater risk for severe weather appears to develop Friday afternoon and evening as the atmosphere becomes more unstable.

Conditions that could support stronger storms include:



Increasing warmth and humidity

Gusty southerly winds bringing in more moisture

Strengthening storm development ahead of an approaching cold front

If storms redevelop as expected, hazards could include:



Large hail

Damaging winds

A tornado threat

Additional heavy rainfall

Flooding could also become a concern again if storms repeatedly move over the same areas.

Weekend Outlook

A cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing an end to most of the rain.

Behind the front:



Cooler, drier air moves in

High pressure settles over the region through Sunday

Dry weather is expected through the weekend

Looking Ahead to Next Week

Forecast models suggest another weather system could approach by Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing another chance of rain and possibly storms.

However, the timing and strength of that system are still uncertain and will become clearer over the next few days.

