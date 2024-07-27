Some shower and storm chances today

TULSA, OKLA- — A weak disturbance will move north from Texas into our region Saturday. The highest chances for showers and storms Saturday look to be over Arkansas, but close enough we'll keep about a 30% chance for a few spotty storms in eastern Oklahoma.

Not everyone will see storms, but remain aware of lightning if you have outdoor activities. High temperatures will likely remain in the upper 80s Saturday, and we'll warm back into the low/mid 90s on Sunday as the disturbance exits.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build over us next week and temps will increase as a result. Temperatures may reach triple digits by the middle of the week with heat index values of 105 to 113 degrees. Be ready, and stay cool and hydrated!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

