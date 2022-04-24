Soggy Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — ***Flood Watch Through Tomorrow Morning***

On and off shower and thunderstorm chances this morning with increasing chances from northwest to southeast this afternoon and evening as a cold front slowly sinks southward.

Localized moderate to heavy rainfall expected with a flood watch in effect through tomorrow morning, especially for counties south of I-44.

Rainfall amounts in this area are projected to be 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts likely.

There is also a low end severe weather threat during this due to increasing wind shear and some instability.

Daytime highs will varying this afternoon with upper 60s further north and low to mid 70s further south.

The bulk of the heavy rainfall should end prior to sunrise tomorrow morning as the cold front is expected to be south of the area by then.

Cooler daytime highs tomorrow afternoon in the mid-60s.

Highs return to the 70s Tuesday through Thursday and then up to the low 80s on Friday. We could see more showers and storms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

