Snow Tapers Off, Bitter Cold Still Grips the Region

***WINTER STORM WARNING FOR ALL OF NE OKLAHOMA UNTIL 3 PM TODAY***

***EXTREME COLD WARNING FOR ALL OF NE OKLAHOMA UNTIL NOON MONDAY***

Snow will come to an end later this morning and completely exit the area by early afternoon. Additional accumulations up to an inch possible. Travel will remain difficult today with temperatures remaining well below freezing in the mid to low teens.

Dangerously cold wind chill values from zero to minus 10 are being observed this morning and are expected again overnight tonight into Monday morning. Actual air temperature readings could fall slightly below zero.

We may climb above to near freezing Tuesday afternoon, but the snow on the ground will likely hang for a long time with cold temperatures forecast through the upcoming work week. Right now, Wednesday looks to be the only day we climb above freezing with a projected high of 35 degrees.

Another strong cold front will bring bitterly cold air back into the area late week and into early next weekend, with wind chill values again falling below zero in some places.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

