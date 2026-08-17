Slightly Cooler North, Triple-Digit Heat South

TULSA, OKLA — ***HEAT ADVISORY TODAY FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM FOR COUNTIES SOUTH OF I-44***

A weak front will stall across the region Monday, bringing a few isolated showers and thunderstorms along and south of the boundary. Most areas will remain dry, but a few storms could produce brief heavy rain and strong winds.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler north of I-40, with a high near 96° in Tulsa. Areas along and south of I-40 will climb into the triple digits, with heat index values reaching around 105 to 110°.

Monday night will bring some relief, with lows falling into the mid-70s.

High pressure strengthens across the Southern Plains tomorrow sending temperatures soaring again.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 103° and heat index values up to 108°. South winds will run 5–15 mph.

The heat peaks Wednesday. With another front approaching, temperatures could reach 105° in Tulsa, with some areas potentially approaching 110°. Heat index values could reach 110°, making Wednesday potentially the hottest day of the year for parts of eastern and central Oklahoma.

Another frontal boundary will move into the region Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing low to medium chances for showers and thunderstorms.

However, widespread, meaningful rainfall is not expected. That means the developing drought will likely continue to worsen.

Another brief break from the extreme heat Thursday, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values around 105°. Skies will be partly cloudy, with winds shifting from south to north at 10–20 mph.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs returning to the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 104°. North winds will run 10–15 mph.

The combination of extreme heat, limited rainfall and drying vegetation is creating growing concerns across Green Country.

Fire weather conditions will remain a daily concern as fuels continue to dry out, especially when gusty winds develop. Despite several opportunities for showers and storms this week, rainfall is expected to be too scattered to provide widespread drought relief.

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