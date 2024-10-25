Slightly cooler into the weekend

TULSA, OKLA — A front this morning keeping isolated rain chances mainly east of Tulsa. This will clear out for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70 and lower 80s and a moderate northerly breeze.

Tonight, mostly clear and pleasant with overnight lows around 50 degrees.

Outdoor plans this weekend look great with highs in the mid-70s for Saturday and around 80 for Sunday. Morning lows in the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

We'll start very warm and windy next week with highs in the mid/upper 80s on Monday. Data is hinting we'll see a change in the pattern bringing a cool down and perhaps another rain chance to the region by the middle of next week.

Our current forecast increases chances of showers and storms for Wednesday PM and night with cooler temps moving in for Halloween! We'll continue to fine tune the forecast as we get closer!

