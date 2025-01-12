Slight Warming Trend Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — A few more clouds this Sunday with afternoon highs in the mid 40s. A light north breeze with much colder conditions overnight.

Monday morning looks much colder with temperatures in the teens. Sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s!

We are back in the mid 40s by Tuesday lots of sunshine, staying dry.

A warming trend as we move through the week with temperatures eventually in the mid to upper 50s by Thursday and Friday!

This doesn't look to last long at all as another Arctic cold front moves in dropping temperatures back in the 30s for next weekend.

