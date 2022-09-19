Sizzling Start To The Work Week

TULSA, Okla — Summer refuses to give up as a strong ridge of high pressure will keep unseasonably hot weather over us through Wednesday. Temps today will climb into the upper 90s to near 100° with heat index values near 105F. Today's record high is 100°, which we in 1954 and 1931. Going to be close.

After a warm start Tuesday morning (low/mid 70s), we'll heat up again tomorrow afternoon with a southwest breeze and lots of sunshine. Forecasting highs of 100° for Tuesday and 101° Wednesday. Tuesday's record high is 102° (1954) and Wednesday's record high is 98° (1980). Stay cool and hydrated the next few days if you have to be outside.

A cold front will arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning bringing a shot of refreshing air to the region. Rain chances look slim, but we'll leave a slight chance of showers mostly north of HWY 60.

The cool down will be short-lived as we'll heat back up Friday and Saturday, only to have another cold front cool us off for Sunday. Rain chances don't look great Sunday, but there is a low chance for showers, perhaps some thunder. Fingers crossed as we do need it.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --