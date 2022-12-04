Showers Stay South for Sunday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Some rain showers early this morning, mainly south of Tulsa. Drier conditions this afternoon with lingering cloud coverage. This will keep daytime highs cool around 50 degrees with a light south wind.

Warmer to start our work week with afternoon temps in the lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Increasing chances for rain on Wednesday and those showers look to stick around on Thursday. Highs in the 50s on Wednesday as well and then 60s on Thursday as those showers wrap up.

Dry conditions on Friday with 50s and then another chance for rain over next weekend on Saturday.

