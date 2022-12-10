Showers Saturday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are expected to taper off by around sunrise, with the focus for precipitation shifting south and east.

Clouds likely to linger for most of the day with high temperatures in the 50s this afternoon.

Dry for Sunday and Monday. Highs in the 50s on Sunday and then 60s on Monday.

A potent cold front will move in Tuesday generating some storms. Some of them could be strong to severe. Highs in the 60s.

Then a colder air mass will be over us starting Wednesday with highs in the 40s lasting through Thursday.

Highs look to only be in the 30s Friday through the following weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --