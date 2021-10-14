Watch
Weather

Actions

Showers Likely Tonight, Tomorrow Morning

Nice Fall Weekend Ahead
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:47 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 08:47:46-04

TULSA, OKLA- — One more weather disturbance is forecast to move over the region tonight and Friday morning with a chance for showers and some isolated strong storms to develop.

Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

The rain chances look to come to an end Friday morning with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. That front will drop our highs into the mid to upper 60s on Friday!

The weekend and early next week look nice with cool mornings and warm afternoons.

We're talking morning lows in the 40s with highs in the low to the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018