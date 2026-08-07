Showers Linger Into The Evening Hours

TULSA, OKLA — A small cool down is in store for today with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will still be up to 108° in some places prompting heat advisories to be put in place. Showers will be possible throughout the day with areas north of I-44 seeing higher chances. Some of these storms could produce some heavy downpours and gusty winds. A cooler night ahead with lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow temps will warm up quickly pushing us back into the triple digits. Heat indices will be running high prompting more heat alerts. Highs will be around 100°. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

Heat will build in for next week with temps getting above the triple digit line. A stretch of consecutive triple digit days can be expected starting this weekend and into next week. Some models are pointing to some relief toward the end of the week with rain chances returning and helping to give us a bit of a cool down.

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