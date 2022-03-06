Showers And Storms Today

TULSA, Okla. — Cloudy this morning with showers and storms increasing later this afternoon and at night. Breezy north winds keeping afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Back to dry weather on Monday and mostly sunny skies. Lows near freezing with highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s on Tuesday and then around 50° for the high with mostly cloudy skies.

South wind returns Wednesday with mostly sunny skies keeping highs in the 60s.

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday ahead of our next front, which will drop us to the 20s Friday morning with highs near 40°. There will be some moisture in the area, so we could find a few snow showers. We'll keep you posted. Still a long way away.

