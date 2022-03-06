Watch
Weather

Actions

Showers And Storms Today

More Typical March Weather On The Way
Posted at 9:22 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 10:22:58-05

TULSA, Okla. — Cloudy this morning with showers and storms increasing later this afternoon and at night. Breezy north winds keeping afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Back to dry weather on Monday and mostly sunny skies. Lows near freezing with highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s on Tuesday and then around 50° for the high with mostly cloudy skies.

South wind returns Wednesday with mostly sunny skies keeping highs in the 60s.

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday ahead of our next front, which will drop us to the 20s Friday morning with highs near 40°. There will be some moisture in the area, so we could find a few snow showers. We'll keep you posted. Still a long way away.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018