Showers And Storms Increase Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — A dry Tuesday morning but keep the umbrella close as we are tracking widespread showers and storms later this morning. Storms will move southwest to northeast and should be in our area just after 10 AM. The evening drive home will be wet and gloomy. The severe threat continues to look low with a marginal risk for our far southern counties. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s with southeast winds 10-20 mph.

Chance for a few more spotty to scattered showers and storms will remain Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the low 70s with calm east winds.

Scattered showers and storms continue Thursday. Mid 50s in the morning and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

We'll keep a slight chance of showers Friday morning south, but we'll dry out! Lows in the mid 50s with highs in the low/mid 70s.

As of now, the weather for Mother's Day weekend and Mayfest is looking wonderful. Lows in the upper 40s Saturday morning, then highs in the low 50s on Sunday. Highs on Saturday in the mid 70s with highs in the upper 70s on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies. Hopefully you can get outside and enjoy it!

