Showers and Storms Increase Today

TULSA, Okla. — Showers and storms increase by mid to late morning and looks to continue overnight with off and on storms. Highs will stay in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. A few storms overnight could be marginally severe but most look to see beneficial rain to the area.

A wet commute for some Monday morning as scattered storms continue. Models are suggesting that the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Beryl will move across eastern Oklahoma Monday into Tuesday with possibly heavy rain totals in far southeast Oklahoma and added cloud cover for the rest of us through Tuesday. Below average temperatures look to continue!

After the remnants of Beryl track east, we'll get hot again Thursday through the weekend and see more sunshine. Long range models suggest highs could be around 100° by late next weekend or early the following week.

Have a safe week!

