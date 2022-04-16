Watch
Weather

Actions

Showers and Storms Continue Today

Much Cooler Weekend
Posted at 9:42 AM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 10:42:07-04

TULSA, Okla. — Morning showers and storms will continue this morning and then it should be drier in the afternoon. The high in Tulsa reaching the upper 50s. NE winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Still a chance for more showers and storms on Easter throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

A break on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

Then more unsettled conditions with showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs near 70° Tuesday and then low to mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

It should be dry on Friday with highs near 80° and breezy south winds.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018