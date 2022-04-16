Showers and Storms Continue Today

TULSA, Okla. — Morning showers and storms will continue this morning and then it should be drier in the afternoon. The high in Tulsa reaching the upper 50s. NE winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Still a chance for more showers and storms on Easter throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

A break on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

Then more unsettled conditions with showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs near 70° Tuesday and then low to mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

It should be dry on Friday with highs near 80° and breezy south winds.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --