Showers And Storms Continue For Some

**Flood Watch for all of NE Oklahoma and SE Kansas until 1 PM Wednesday**

Showers and storms will be ongoing this morning with flooding as the main concern with some of these storms. Afternoon highs in the low 80s with southwest winds 10-15 mph. We are watching additional scattered storms this afternoon and evening which could be strong to severe. These will start along a weak cold front. Once the front passes we will be drying off.

Some fog possible Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies with highs near 90 degrees and calm southeast winds.

Lots of sunshine for Friday with highs in the mid to low 90s. South winds 10-20 mph with heat index values in the triple digits. Summer solstice starts.

Gusty and hot for the weekend. Highs in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday with heat index values up to 103°. Mostly sunny skies with gusty south winds 15-25 mph.

Early next week, lots of sunshine with lows still in the 70s and highs in the low 90s. The breezes will hold on, at least on Monday.

