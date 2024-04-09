Showers and Storms Return

TULSA, Okla. — Showers and storms will continue to move out of our area leaving us with dry conditions for most of the morning and afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s and NE winds 10-15 mph. Showers and storms increase later this evening and overnight.

On and off showers and a few thunderstorms continue throughout the day Wednesday. Breezy northerly winds with highs slightly cooler in the mid to low 60s.

The sunshine and dry weather returns Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunny skies continue Friday with highs in the low 70s.

Strong south winds return this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

