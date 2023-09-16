Shower Chances this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — A few showers in the area this morning with drier conditions expected for the afternoon and evening.

Highs today pleasant around 80 degrees.

Clouds will move out tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday with warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures to stay in the 80s.

Have a great and safe weekend!

