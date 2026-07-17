Shower Chances Fade, Heat Builds

TULSA, OKLA — A few isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible Friday afternoon, but many areas will stay dry. Any storms that do develop could produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief downpours, though severe weather is not expected.

High temperatures will stay below the seasonal average of 94 degrees, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees.

Rain chances quickly fade after sunset Friday, leading to a mainly dry weekend. While an isolated shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out Saturday, the chance is very low.

Temperatures will steadily climb through the weekend as a strengthening ridge of high pressure builds overhead. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s Saturday before climbing into the mid to upper 90s Sunday. Humidity will push heat index values into the triple digits, so anyone spending time outdoors should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and limit strenuous afternoon activities.

The hottest weather arrives early next week. High temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90s and low 100s Monday and Tuesday, with heat index values climbing between 105 and 110 degrees. Heat advisories or other heat-related alerts may become necessary if the forecast holds.

Tulsa could record its first 100-degree day of the year as early as Monday. On average, the city’s first triple-digit temperature occurs around July 10, meaning this year’s first 100-degree day would arrive later than normal.

Forecast confidence decreases by the middle and end of next week. Some forecast models suggest the ridge of high pressure weakens enough to bring slightly cooler temperatures and a small chance for rain, while others keep the ridge firmly in place, allowing dangerous heat to continue. For now, the forecast takes a middle-ground approach, with temperatures remaining hot while trends become clearer over the next several days.

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