Shower and Storm Chances This Week

TULSA, Okla. — Have an umbrella on hand as you head out the door. A few scattered storms this morning and this again this evening for parts of Green Country. Afternoon highs near 93° with heat indices up to 101°.

Scattered showers and storms will continue Tuesday morning. Mix of sun and cloud with lows in the low 70s with highs around 90°. Heat index up to 96° with calm winds.

Partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a chance for more scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s with highs in the low 90s. Heat index up to 100°.

Still looking at partly cloudy skies on Thursday with morning lows in the mid 70s and then daytime highs in the mid 90s. Heat index up to 102°

A mix of sun and clouds on Friday. We'll start in the mid 70s and end up in the mid 90s. Chance for a few showers and t-storms. Heat index up to 103°.

Over next weekend, partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 70s and highs in the mid 90s. Breezy south winds with a slight chance for showers and storms. Heat index up to 105°.

Have a great week ahead!

