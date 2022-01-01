Sharply Colder Temps for New Year's Day

TULSA, OKLA- — Light to moderate rainfall expected over much of the area through the morning hours.

By late morning, some transition over into a wintry mix is possible with areas along and N of I-44 falling near or below freezing. Thus could see a burst of more significant icing in areas near the KS border.

Temperatures will fall through the day as a cold front moves through the area.

Another wave of precipitation looks to move in by this afternoon. It will be in the form of light snow northwest with a light winter mix farther south and east.

The coldest temperatures of the season so far are expected Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to mid-teens with wind chill values as low as -10 to +5. But temperatures will warm again this week.

