Severe Weather Potential Tonight

TULSA, OKLA- — Gusty south winds and fairly warm temps today ahead of a cold front moving in later today.

A few showers will be possible ahead of this line bringing some storms to the area this evening with a few storms on the strong to severe side.

Large hail will be the main concern although strong winds could also be possible.

Temperatures Saturday will be tricky with highs in the 50s east and 60s/70s west. Currently forecasting highs in lower 60s for Tulsa.

Tomorrow gusty north winds and cooler temps with highs in the 50s.

Below average temperatures will stay with us to start next week.

Warmer temperatures are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday before the next cold front moves through the area Thursday night.

Rain chances return with this system on Thursday and continue into Friday. There could be a few storms Thursday afternoon as well.

