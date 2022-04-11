Severe Weather Potential Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA- — Some scattered showers early Monday morning, then partial clearing later in the day. Daytime highs in the 70s.

Severe weather chances will be in place across the state Tuesday. All types of severe weather hazards (large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes) will be possible.

The strong winds return on Tuesday and Wednesday. The best chance for severe storms will be Tuesday afternoon and at night. The high reaching 82°.

The activity wraps up Wednesday mid-morning and early afternoon. Highs around 70 degrees with a late-day clearing.

Mostly sunny on Thursday with daytime highs in the upper 60s.

Shower and storm chances will increase over Easter weekend with the passing of another cold front.

Cooler weather is expected as we head into the work week next week with the possibility of more frost/freeze headlines at some point, according to the NWS.

