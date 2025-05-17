Severe weather possible from Saturday through Monday

TULSA, Okla. — While there are storm chances throughout the weekend and into Monday, there will still be time to enjoy the weekend. The weekend is NOT going to be a washout with storm chances, but storms are going to be strong enough we will need to keep an eye on things throughout the day.

For Saturday evening into EALRY Sunday morning, the main threat is going to be hail. Not everyone is going to see storms, and even those who do see storms, not everyone will see big hail. Where the strongest storms happen, we could see hail up to 2.5" in diameter which is the size of tennis balls.

By Sunday evening into Monday, a more "classic" severe weather setup is expected with the potential for supercell thunderstorms across Oklahoma. The main area of uncertainty right now deals with just how many thunderstorms are able to develop across Oklahoma, with the better ingredients for development across southern KS and far northern OK. Regardless, any storm that forms Sunday will have the potential to be dangerous, with all threats possible (wind, hail, tornadoes, even flooding).

The severe threat continues into Monday and may set up closer to home Monday afternoon and evening compared to the weekend. While we continue to fine-tune what Monday looks like, it is likely all types of severe weather are going to be possible again.

Stay tuned for the latest severe weather updates as we get closer.

