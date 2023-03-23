Severe weather and heavy rain possible this afternoon into tonight

TULSA, Okla — Stay weather aware today as strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon into tonight Damaging wind, large hail, and localized flooding are the main threats. The tornado threat thankfully looks very low, but not 100% zero.

As a cold front moves in, showers and storms will develop along the front this afternoon. Areas near and south of I-44 will have the highest chance of seeing these storms. Through tonight into tomorrow morning, several waves of showers and storms will be likely with the main area of rain slowly drifting south. Widespread 1" to 3" of rain will be likely near/south of I-44 with localized 4" to 5" totals possible. Where these higher amounts occur, flooding will be a concern. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Friday. If you live in a flood prone area, be prepared for high water.

Unfortunately, those of you that need the rain the most (N of I-44), will see the least amount of rain with some spots lucky to get a quarter of an inch.

Today's cold front will also bring cooler temps to Green Country. Be ready for falling temps behind the front this afternoon and this evening. It will not stay warm the entire day. 70-degree temps will fall through the 60s and into the 50s this afternoon/evening, and eventually the 40s into Friday morning. The heaviest rain comes to an end Friday morning, but a few showers will still be possible tomorrow afternoon with highs holding in the 50s.

Temperatures will continue to run near to slightly below average this weekend. Other than a slight shower chance on Sunday, we will stay dry.

