Severe thunderstorms this evening

TULSA, OKLA- — We'll start the day sunny with more of a partly cloudy sky this afternoon ahead of our next system bringing the potential for some strong to severe storms by mid to late this evening.

Large hail and damaging winds will be likely with any storms, including an elevated tornado threat, mainly along and northwest of I-44 in northeastern Oklahoma.

The combined instability and shear parameters in place will support a significant severe risk with any storms that form across western/central Oklahoma and then track eastward into eastern Oklahoma during the evening hours.

Activity should weaken as it moves into Arkansas. An organized MCS could also clip parts of far northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas late tonight, with more severe potential mainly for damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Not everyone will see storms today, but continue to watch the forecast for updates and be ready to seek shelter if threatened by a storm.

Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows around 70.

Latest data still has a cold front draped over parts of eastern Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon with another chance of a few strong to severe storms with primarily and wind and hail threat. Highest chances look to be along and east of HWY 69 so if you have any plans to be on lakes in eastern Oklahoma, please stay weather aware Sunday afternoon and and evening. Be mindful of lightning even if storms are not severe.

After a quiet and nice Memorial Day, storm chances look to return in the middle of next week.

